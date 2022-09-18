WATCH: Chicharito scores a cheeky backheel goal in LA Galaxy romp

Javier Hernandez rolled back the years finishing an LA Galaxy counter-attack in style with a lovely backheel against the Colorado Rapids.

Chicharito scores backheel

LA Galaxy smash Colorado Rapids 4-1

Californian outlet sit in last play-off spot

WHAT HAPPENED? LA Galaxy were in full flow against the Colorado Rapids, and were particularly impressive as Chicharito finished off a wonderful counter-attack. The move was started by ex-Barcelona midfielder Riqui Puig, with the Mexican completing it brilliantly with a particularly cheeky backheel.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Galaxy currently sit in seventh place in the MLS Eastern Conference, the last final series play-off spot. However, they have a game in hand over Real Salt Lake below them, as well as Minnesota, who sit two places and two points above them.

WHAT NEXT FOR LA GALAXY? With just three games left of the regular season, LA Galaxy are entering a crunch period. They travel to bottom of the table San Jose, before a massive game against Real Salt Lake. They close the season away at Houston Dynamo, where they will hope to be in the play-off spots.