Watch: Chelsea defender Alonso grins at Leeds fan who time-wastes despite losing position
Ryan Tolmich
Getty Images
Chelsea defender Marcos Alonso couldn't hide his amusement as a Leeds fan inadvertently wasted time during the Blues' win on Wednesday.
After the ball went into the crowd during Chelsea's 3-0 victory, a Leeds supporter held onto the ball, apparently hoping for a potential souvenir while playing a game of keep-away from Alonso.
However, that fan wasted valuable time for Leeds, with Raphinha begging for the ball to be thrown back as Alonso looked on with a big smirk.
