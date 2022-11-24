WATCH: Cameroon players light up 2022 Fifa World Cup with song and dance

Cameroon players brought a unique vibe to the 2022 Fifa World Cup as they featured at the Al Janoub Stadium on Thursday.

Cameroon started World Cup campaign with defeat

Indomitable Lions lost 1-0 to Switzerland

But they brought good vibes with song and dance

WHAT HAPPENED? Cameroon lost 1-0 to Switzerland in their Group G opener as Yaounde-born Breel Embolo sank them. They might have left the stadium with their tails between their legs but they arrived with an aura needed for such a big tournament.

They were in high spirits, singing and dancing in contrast to their opponents who arrived at the stadium looking quietly consumed in the task ahead. Even Cameroon coach Rigobert Song joined in the frenzy as they sought to motivate themselves. At one time, it was Christian Bassogog who was the conductor of the singing and dancing.

🇨🇲 Cameroon know how to turn up at a #FIFAWorldCup



Can they also #BringTheMoves on the pitch? — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) November 24, 2022

Cameroon are Africa's best ever World Cup team and here's why 🎬 pic.twitter.com/LHhDKBUShB — GOAL Africa (@GOALAfrica) November 24, 2022

Embolo when he goes back home in Cameroon and meets his dadpic.twitter.com/VSFMjY0UBZ — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) November 24, 2022

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Cameroon continued with their poor run at the World Cup finals where they have now gone on an eight-match losing streak. Song's men last won a World Cup match 20 years ago. Having lost all group matches in the last two editions, they would be hoping not to continue that grim run. They will now try to avoid losing against tournament favourites Brazil and Serbia in Group G.

WHAT NEXT FOR CAMEROON? The next assignment for the Indomitable Lions is against Serbia on Monday.