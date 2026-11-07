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Beşiktaş vs Gençlerbirliği: kick-off time
Beşiktaş host Gençlerbirliği at Tupraş Stadyumu in Istanbul in a Süper Lig clash. The hosts need to make up ground in the table after a run of mixed results.
Under pressure at Beşiktaş, Vincenzo Italiano needs three points. His side lost 3-2 to Celtic Glasgow in the Europa League and have gone two league matches without a win.
Gençlerbirliği travel as underdogs, but recent performances have given them confidence. Bernd Storck's side won their last league match 5-0 against Alanyaspor and arrive with momentum.
Fourth-placed Beşiktaş sit well above Gençlerbirliği in 14th, but recent form suggests a closer contest than the table does.
TV broadcast and live-stream options, along with the kick-off time, are listed below.
Talking points this week: what has been happening at Beşiktaş and Gençlerbirliği?
Beşiktaş have one win, two draws and two defeats from their last five competitive matches. Their most recent game ended in a 3-2 Europa League defeat to Celtic Glasgow. Before that, they drew 2-2 with Kasımpaşa, while a 2-0 home win against Istanbul Başakşehir was a positive highlight. They scored nine goals and conceded nine across those five matches.
In their last five competitive matches, Gençlerbirliği have recorded two wins, one draw and two defeats. A 5-0 win against Alanyaspor was their most emphatic performance, followed by another 5-0 victory in the cup against Karakopru Belediyespor. They scored twelve goals and conceded four across the five matches.
Beşiktaş vs Gençlerbirliği: line-ups
Besiktas vs Genclerbirligi Probable lineups
Manager
- V. Italiano
Beşiktaş vs Gençlerbirliği: form
Beşiktaş vs Gençlerbirliği: head-to-head record
Head to Head
Beşiktaş vs Gençlerbirliği: the tables
|#
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|+/-
|PTS
|Form
|1
|11
|9
|1
|1
|27
|15
|+12
|28
W
W
W
W
W
|2
|11
|7
|2
|2
|28
|15
|+13
|23
L
W
W
W
D
|3
|10
|7
|1
|2
|24
|8
|+16
|22
W
W
W
W
W
|4
|11
|5
|5
|1
|17
|11
|+6
|20
W
D
W
W
L
|5
|10
|6
|1
|3
|20
|12
|+8
|19
D
W
L
W
L
|6
|11
|6
|1
|4
|13
|9
|+4
|19
W
D
W
L
L
|7
|11
|5
|2
|4
|19
|17
|+2
|17
W
W
L
W
D
|8
|10
|5
|1
|4
|24
|10
|+14
|16
L
L
W
W
W
|9
|10
|5
|1
|4
|21
|16
|+5
|16
W
L
W
W
L
|10
|11
|4
|3
|4
|22
|19
|+3
|15
L
W
W
W
W
|11
|10
|4
|2
|4
|9
|15
|-6
|14
L
W
W
D
W
|12
|10
|3
|3
|4
|9
|16
|-7
|12
L
L
L
D
W
|13
|10
|3
|2
|5
|11
|15
|-4
|11
D
L
L
L
D
|14
|10
|3
|2
|5
|12
|18
|-6
|11
W
L
L
D
L
|15
|11
|2
|2
|7
|6
|14
|-8
|8
L
L
W
L
D
|16
|11
|2
|2
|7
|9
|19
|-10
|8
L
L
L
L
L
|17
|11
|2
|1
|8
|11
|26
|-15
|7
W
L
L
L
L
|18
|11
|1
|0
|10
|3
|30
|-27
|3
L
L
L
L
L