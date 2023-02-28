WATCH: Angry Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini throws sandwich at AC Milan fans after ‘never won sh*t’ jibe

Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini has been caught on camera throwing a sandwich at AC Milan fans in retaliation to “never won sh*t” taunts.

Defeat suffered at San Siro

Mood soured before heading home

Taunts from opposition fans

WHAT HAPPENED? The Rossoneri prevailed 2-0 in a Serie A fixture at San Siro on Sunday, with that result condemning Atalanta to a fourth defeat in their last five games across all competitions. Gesperini was understandably in a foul mood when preparing to head home after said contest in Milan and did not take kindly to being goaded by home supporters – with food being flung out of his car window at one stage.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Gasperini can be heard telling the Milan fans to “go away” after being informed that he has “never won sh*t”, but decides to take things one step further by flinging a half-eaten sandwich in their direction as well.

WHAT NEXT? Atalanta have every reason to feel agitated at present, with an alarming dip in form resulting in them tumbling out of the Coppa Italia at the quarter-final stage while also slipping to sixth in the Serie A standings – four points adrift of the top four and Champions League qualification.