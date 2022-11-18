WATCH: Aguero gets stuck on a plane full of Brazil fans who chanted and drummed 'for whole flight'
- Aguero surrounded by Brazil supporters on flight
- Fans were singing and drumming all flight
- Forward travelling to Qatar as a fan
WHAT HAPPENED? Aguero shared a video on his social media accounts where he is surrounded by a band of Brazil fans who are chanting and drumming for the Selecao on board the flight. The 34-year-old was visibly awkward, with followers of his country's arch rivals all around him, scratching his head as the rabble enjoyed themselves in the background.
Captioning the video, he wrote: "Todo el viaje asi," which translates as: "The whole flight was like this."
😩😩😩😩 pic.twitter.com/S0HZ2uxfMt— Sergio Kun Aguero (@aguerosergiokun) November 17, 2022
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Aguero is travelling to Qatar to watch the World Cup and support the Albiceleste, who are one of the favourites to lift the trophy. Earlier this year, he was offered a role in the Argentine coaching staff but he declined.
WHAT NEXT FOR ARGENTINA & BRAZIL? Lionel Messi and co. will begin their World Cup journey against Saudi Arabia on Tuesday while Brazil will take the pitch for the first time on November 25 against Serbia.
