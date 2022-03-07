Watch: 40-year-old Joaquin fires up Real Betis with passionate pre-match speech

Real Betis veteran Joaquin delivered a stirring speech to team-mates before a Copa del Rey semi-final triumph over Rayo Vallecano last week, with the video of the moment appearing on social media on Monday.

The 40-year-old only played nine minutes in the second leg but showed his leadership as Real Betis advanced 3-2 on aggregate.

Joaquin drew on the history of the club and a personal conversation with his uncle as he pumped up his side.

Watch: 40-year-old Joaquin fires up Real Betis