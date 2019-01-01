Waris resumes training at Nantes after weeks of injury layoff
Comments()
Getty
Abdul Majeed Waris has returned to training at Nantes after almost two months away with injury.
The 27-year-old Ghana striker, who is on loan from FC Porto, sustained an injury when his side played host to Bordeaux in February.
Canaries coach Vahid Halilhodzic says Waris has been cleared for competition but didn't say whether the former Lorient player will feature in the French Cup semi-final against PSG.
However, it is good news for Waris, who is hoping to make the Black Stars final squad for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations.
Ghana are among the 24 teams that qualified for the finals in Egypt, which takes placefrom from June 21 to July 19.
Waris has scored four goals in 24 league games so far this season for the French side..