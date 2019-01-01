Waris resumes training at Nantes after weeks of injury layoff

The Ghana international can heave a sigh of relief ahead of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations

Abdul Majeed Waris has returned to training at after almost two months away with injury.

The 27-year-old striker, who is on loan from FC , sustained an injury when his side played host to in February.

Canaries coach Vahid Halilhodzic says Waris has been cleared for competition but didn't say whether the former Lorient player will feature in the French Cup semi-final against PSG.

However, it is good news for Waris, who is hoping to make the Black Stars final squad for the upcoming .

Ghana are among the 24 teams that qualified for the finals in , which takes placefrom from June 21 to July 19.

Waris has scored four goals in 24 league games so far this season for the French side..