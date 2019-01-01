Waris leads Ghanaian tributes for departed Argentine and Cardiff City striker Emiliano Sala
The football world has been in mourning mood following the confirmation of the death of Argentine striker Emiliano Sala.
Freshly signed by English Premier League side Cardiff City from French outfit Nantes, the 28-year-old, together with pilot David Ibbotson, was aboard an aircraft that went missing on January 21.
An initial search and rescue effort proved futile, being consequently called off by Guernsey Police after three days on January 24.
A second search, however, located a plane wreckage, which contained a body – confirmed on Thursday night to be Sala.
Ghanaian players have joined in on the tributes. And of course, this is led by none other than Abdul Majeed Waris, teammate and striking partner of the Argentine at Nantes.
You were loved by everyone and you will be remembered by everyone. RIP 😭 pic.twitter.com/YB6zbC5sID
— M. Waris 🙏 (@warisgh10) February 8, 2019
Rest in perfect peace SALA and my thoughts and prayers go to this families, loved ones and fans all over the world#restwellsala#💔💔😭😭 pic.twitter.com/j79eSPEgfF— Kassim Nuhu Adams (@KassimAdams24) February 8, 2019
#RIPSala 🙏 pic.twitter.com/lcEK058ruk— Christian Atsu (@ChristianAtsu20) February 8, 2019
Rest In Peace. Emi💔💛💙 pic.twitter.com/AwtEy7eDNt— Michael Essien® (@MichaelEssien) February 8, 2019
#RIPEmiliano 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/SPeasFlsDj— Kwesi Appiah (@kwes1appiah) February 8, 2019
Rest In Peace Legend. May Allah forgive you all your sins. 🙏🏾💕 pic.twitter.com/sF4ZTP80Df— Sulley Ali Muniru (@MuniruOfficial) February 8, 2019