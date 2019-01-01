Waris leads Ghanaian tributes for departed Argentine and Cardiff City striker Emiliano Sala

The Nantes star remembers his former team-mate who lost his life in a plane crash

The football world has been in mourning mood following the confirmation of the death of Argentine striker Emiliano Sala.

Freshly signed by English Premier League side Cardiff City from French outfit Nantes, the 28-year-old, together with pilot David Ibbotson, was aboard an aircraft that went missing on January 21.

An initial search and rescue effort proved futile, being consequently called off by Guernsey Police after three days on January 24.

A second search, however, located a plane wreckage, which contained a body – confirmed on Thursday night to be Sala.

Article continues below

Ghanaian players have joined in on the tributes. And of course, this is led by none other than Abdul Majeed Waris, teammate and striking partner of the Argentine at Nantes.

You were loved by everyone and you will be remembered by everyone. RIP 😭 pic.twitter.com/YB6zbC5sID

Rest in perfect peace SALA and my thoughts and prayers go to this families, loved ones and fans all over the world#restwellsala#💔💔😭😭 pic.twitter.com/j79eSPEgfF — Kassim Nuhu Adams (@KassimAdams24) February 8, 2019