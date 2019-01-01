Ward-Prowse added to England squad as Stones, Delph & Loftus-Cheek drop out

Gareth Southgate has called upon the Southampton midfielder after seeing senior stars from Manchester City and Chelsea suffer untimely knocks

midfielder James Ward-Prowse has been added to the squad for qualifiers against the and Montenegro.

Gareth Southgate has moved to bolster his ranks after seeing three senior figures drop out of his plans.

pair John Stones and Fabian Delph have been forced to withdraw from the latest Three Lions selection through injury.

Unfortunate midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek has also picked up another untimely knock and misses out as a result.

With the 23-year-old Blues star now absent, along with the versatile Delph, Southgate has decided to bring in another option for his engine room.

Ward-Prowse is the man to have got the nod.

The 24-year-old Saints playmaker has made one previous senior international outing.

That came against in March 2017, but he now has the opportunity to add to his cap collection.

Ward-Prowse has previously said of his England ambition and desire to form part of the Three Lions’ plans: "It's obviously an incredibly proud feeling for me.

"It's always been a life-long ambition and a career ambition to reach the senior squad.

"I think it's every young player's dream to play for England and to be given that opportunity and chance to represent your country and do everyone proud is a great honour.

"Should the chance come, I'll be ready to take it. I can't wait to draw every ounce of knowledge from other players who have been in the group before this week, to help me as a player as well."

Ward-Prowse is now back working alongside the elite of the English game.

His arrival in Southgate’s selection means the Three Lions are back up to a 23-man squad for their upcoming games.

Article continues below

They are due to face the Czech Republic at Wembley on Friday, before then taking in an away date with Montenegro three days later.

Ward-Prowse will be desperate to play some part in those fixtures having enjoyed a welcome return to top form in 2019.

Since the turn of the year, the Southampton man has hit six goals in his last nine Premier League appearances – with those efforts helping to life the Saints two points clear of the relegation zone.