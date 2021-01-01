Wanyama: Olunga is mature enough to decide Al Duhail SC move

The Harambee Stars captain says he will have no problem with any decision the striker takes this transfer window

Victor Wanyama has said he will support any move that Harambee Stars striker Michael Olunga makes this transfer window.

The Kenyan star has been linked with a move to Qatari champions Al Duhail SC from Kashiwa Reysol of , and on Monday a photo of the player in the jersey of Duhail leaked in , with QSL Newss reporting the transfer will be made official by Tuesday.

QSL Newss further reported the striker could even feature against Al-Sadd on Tuesday, January 12, a club managed by legend Xavi.

Last week it was reported in Japan that Kashiwa Reysol have already accepted a transfer fee of 7million Euros (approximately Ksh890m) from the Qatari club.

Wanyama, who currently features for in Major League Soccer ( ) and was in the same situation before leaving Hotspur, has now said Olunga is mature enough to make a good decision.

“In football, it is always difficult to try and advise someone who has played the game and knows what’s next in his move,” Wanyama said as quoted by Standard Sports.

“But Olunga is a mature player and he knows what’s next for his career. All of us have ambitions and they cannot be the same. So, I’m supporting him in every step he is going to take and I wish him all the best in whatever move he is going to take.”

His sentiments come just a day after former Harambee Stars striker Dennis Oliech called on Olunga to move with speed and sign the contract with Al Duhail.

“I haven’t talked to him [Olunga] but heard he has another good offer from ,” Oliech said as quoted by Nation Sports. “I encourage him to pick up these offers because he is [almost] 27 and not 22.

“He has about four or five years remaining at the top level. It is time for him to make good money.”

However, Oliech, who retired from active football after playing for Kenyan champions in 2019, has warned Olunga to prepare for a tough life in the Gulf.

“He will have to get a strong agent and negotiate a good contract,” Oliech continued.

“When I was there, most club owners would delay the salary of a player when his performance dipped, there wasn’t much world-class management.

“It is also very hot over there and he will have to adapt fast.”

Olunga won the 2020 J-1 League Golden Boot after notching 28 goals from 32 matches.

Al-Duhail formerly Lekhwiya SC, is a Qatari sports club that plays in the Qatar Stars League.

The club is based in the Duhail district in the city of Doha and plays their home games at Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium, and were the first team in Qatari football to win the first division title in their debut season.