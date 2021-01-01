Wanyama, Kizza’s Montreal Impact change name to Club de Foot Montreal

According to the management, the transformation has been inspired by the need to evolve, grow and progress

Victor Wanyama and Mustafa Kizza’s Major Soccer League side have changed their name to Club de Foot Montreal.

The club’s CEO Joe Saputo said even if they loved Montreal Impact, there are things that are sometimes let go.

“It's hard to let go of things that you love, but here's the reality: To make an impact, we needed to retire the Impact," Saputo said.

The Canadian club also changed its motto to ‘Droit Devant’ which translates to ‘Always Forward’.

The Club de Foot Montreal president Kevin Gilmore said the new name and design has been inspired by the city’s culture.

“In order to keep on growing and progressing, we are making an important change,” said Gilmore.

“This transformation is inspired by the culture of our city, its people, as well as the history of our club and our sport in Montreal, to lead us into an even brighter future.

“It's a great metamorphosis that will stimulate and guide our evolution.”

The management stated there are some nice changes to the team’s colours, even though their earlier black and blue scheme has been maintained.

The black colour has been kept as the management stressed it is deeper and richer while ice grey represents the ice flowing in all the Montrealers’ veins.

The club’s co-creative director said the major reason to have the name change was because of football evolution over the years.

“Football is more established than ever in Montreal, and its history, which dates to the late 1800s, continues to evolve with this announcement,” said Kingsley.

“We wanted to connect our identity even more strongly to that of our city. We were inspired by Montréal and its supporters to create this local Montreal brand image, made by Montrealers, to state that we are here to stay.”

The logo has also been changed and the new one depicts a black background with a snowflake motif and the arrows are a representative of the metro transportation system that ‘connects all the Montrealers’.

According to Club de Foot Montreal, the blue border stands for the rivers that surround the island.

Harambee Stars captain Wanyma joined the club in March 2020 from English side Hotspur while former KCCA FC defender Kizza officially arrived in October.