Walker pens two-year Manchester City extension to 2024

The England international has committed his future to the club and penned a new contract, despite the club's interest in Joao Cancelo

defender Kyle Walker has signed a two-year contract extension to keep him with until 2024.

Goal confirmed that Walker was set to pen a new deal with the club on June 14, with Pep Guardiola's side having now made the official announcement over the new terms for the right-back.

City have decided to offer the 29-year-old an extended contract despite their interest in Joao Cancelo, who is closing in on a €50m (£45m/$56m) switch to the Etihad Stadium.

Walker joined City from in an initial £50 million ($63m) move prior to the 2017-18 season and became a key first-team performer as Guardiola's side claimed back-to-back Premier League titles.

The 29-year-old has also won the Carabao Cup in each of his campaigns at the Etihad Stadium to date and collected an winners' medal last month, as City concluded 2018-19 with a 6-0 win over at Wembley to complete an unprecedented domestic treble.

That win over Watford saw Walker make his 100th appearance for the club and he has designs on winning further major honours having renewed terms that initially ran to the end of the 2021-22 season.

"I'm thrilled to have signed a new deal," he said. "Playing for City has been everything I'd hoped it would be and more.

"It was an easy decision. I want to be competing for trophies, playing at the highest level, and I feel I have improved hugely as a player during my time here.

"The club's vision – both on and of the pitch – matches mine perfectly and I’m looking forward to spending the next five years here, hopefully winning more silverware."

Walker showed his versatility when he operated on the right of three centre-backs throughout England's run to the semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup.

Gareth Southgate's reversion to a back four means he now faces stiff competition for a starting place from 's Trent Alexander-Arnold at international level, while Joao Cancelo's arrival will mean he will need to fight for his place at City too.

However, the club's director of football Txiki Begiristain offered assurances that the player remains vital to the club's plans over the coming years.

"We are delighted to have Kyle here for a further two years," he said. "His strength, speed and ability have been vital to our accomplishments. He is a key member of the squad.

"His experience is invaluable, particularly to the younger members of the team, and his contribution will be crucial in our efforts for continued success."

City face Liverpool in the Community Shield at Wembley on August 4 before beginning their Premier League defence six days later at West Ham.