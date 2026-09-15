How to get Wales vs Norway tickets: UEFA Nations League prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Wales return to the top flight of the UEFA Nations League. The Dragons went unbeaten during the last edition of the competition, winning three and drawing three of their games and finishing top of their group. Book your tickets to their upcoming matches today.

Following two tough UEFA Nations League games on the road vs Portugal and Denmark, Wales head home to take on Norway on Thursday, October 1, during Matchday 3 of the league phase.

Wales will play all three sides, home and away, during the league phase (six matches in total), with the top two sides advancing to the quarter-finals in March.

GOAL has everything you need to know about securing your Wales vs Norway UEFA Nations League tickets right now, including prices, availability and the best places to buy.

When is the Wales vs Norway UEFA Nations League match?

Wales vs Norway takes place at the Cardiff City Stadium in Cardiff on Thursday, October 1 with a scheduled 7.45pm (BST) kick-off.

UEFA Nations League A - Game Week 3 1 Oct 2026 - 14:45 Cardiff City Stadium

How to buy Wales vs Norway UEFA Nations League tickets

Official tickets for the Wales vs Norway UEFA Nations League match were made available online at the FAW eTickets Portal.

The FAW split ticket sales into two waves:

Priority Sale : Opened at 12pm on Friday, September 11, for 2026-28 Red Wall members, who could buy up to 4 tickets each.

Public Sale : Opened at 12pm on Wednesday, September 16, for the general public, allowing up to 10 tickets per purchase.

For Norwegian away fans, tickets were allocated through the Norwegian Football Federation (NFF).

If looking to secure last-minute seats, fans can also purchase tickets off secondary platforms, like StubHub.

Guaranteed transfers – every StubHub purchase is backed by the platform's FanProtect programme, giving buyers confidence that tickets are valid and will arrive in time for matchday.

How much are Wales vs Norway UEFA Nations League tickets?

Official tickets for the Wales vs Norway UEFA Nations League match started from £30.00 for adults and £9.50 for juniors (aged 16 and under).

The Football Association of Wales (FAW) categorises individual match tickets into three distinct price brackets based on seating views.

Category 1 (Premium / Longside) : These premium seats run along the main sidelines of the pitch. This includes the Grandstand (West) and the Ninian Stand (East) which offer the most balanced views of the action. (Price range: £15-40)

Category 2 (Standard / Corners) : These standard seats are positioned where the sides meet the goal ends, offering diagonal views of the field. (Price range: £10-35)

Category 3 (Family Stand / Shortside) : These are located behind the goals. It includes the Canton Stand (home to vocal supporter groups) and the designated Family Stand. (Price range: £5-30)

Keep tabs on the national team’s official sites nearer the time, for additional information, and also on secondary resale sites such as StubHub for current availability.

Everything you need to know about Cardiff City Stadium

The Cardiff City Stadium is a major sports venue in Wales, serving as the home to both Cardiff City Football Club and the Wales national football team. Officially opened in 2009, it is the second-largest stadium in Wales after the Principality Stadium, with a seating capacity of 33,280.

For 99 years, Cardiff City played at the legendary, intimidating Ninian Park. By the early 2000s, the old ground was outdated and plans for a new all-seater arena were approved to help the club modernize.

Construction started in 2007 on the site of the old Leckwith Athletics Stadium, with the project costing around £48 million. The new Cardiff City Stadium opened its doors with a friendly match against Scottish club Celtic in July 2009, which ended in a 0–0 draw.

Memorable moments at the Cardiff City Stadium

The Belgium Epic (2015) : Wales defeated Belgium 1-0 thanks to a legendary Gareth Bale goal, setting a stadium record attendance of 33,280 and paving the way for their historic Euro 2016 run.

World Cup Qualification (2022) : 'The Red Wall' sang their hearts out under the floodlights as Wales defeated Ukraine 1-0, which meant they qualified for their first FIFA World Cup in 64 years.

Real Madrid and the UEFA Super Cup (2014) : The venue took centre stage when it hosted the UEFA Super Cup. Real Madrid defeated Sevilla 2-0, with superstar Cristiano Ronaldo scoring both goals on the Cardiff turf.

Rock and Roll: It is not just used for sport of course. The stadium is a major concert venue and has hosted massive music acts including Bon Jovi, Elton John, Rod Stewart, and the Stereophonics.

How to Get There

By Train: One of the easiest ways to reach the stadium from central Cardiff.

Ninian Park Station - This is the closest station, which is just a 5-minute walk from the stadium gates.

Grangetown Station - Another excellent option, just a 10-minute walk to the stadium.

By Bus: Cardiff has regular bus routes that stop right by the stadium.

Matchday Shuttle (Route 95) - During the football season, Cardiff Bus runs special shuttle buses. They run every 15 minutes starting 2 hours before kick-off, departing from Wood Street (Stop JB) in the city centre.

Standard Routes - You can take Bus 1, 2, 95, or 95A from the city centre. Alight at Sloper Road or the ASDA Leckwith Road stop.

By Car: The stadium is easily accessed from the motorway, located at postcode CF11 8AZ.

Directions - Leave the M4 motorway at Junction 33. Take the A4232 dual carriageway towards Cardiff/Barry, then exit onto the B4267 turnoff signed for the stadium.

Parking - Stadium car parks usually close 60 minutes before kick-off for safety. Avoid parking at the nearby retail park, as it has a strict 90-minute limit and is heavily ticketed on match days.

Wales vs Norway UEFA Nations League Match: Everything you need to know

Wales vs Norway: Recent Form

FIFA Rankings: Wales (#38) vs Norway (#19)

Wales are currently on a 4-game winless streak. Since having their World Cup dreams dashed by Bosnia and Herzegovina during the play-offs in March, they've drawn two friendlies (vs Northern Ireland and Ghana) and lost to Romania.

Norway are buoyed from their summer performance at the FIFA World Cup 2026. They surpassed all their previous efforts on the global stage by reaching the quarter-final stage. There have been at least 2 goals scored in each of Norway's last eight matches and they've failed to keep a clean sheet in any of those encounters.

Wales vs Norway: Recent Head-To-Head Record

The all-time head-to-head record between Wales and Norway stands at 4 wins for Norway, 3 wins for Wales, and 4 draws out of 11 total meetings. During those encounters, 15 goals were scored by Norway, and 14 by Wales.

The last match between the teams took place in 2011, with Wales running out comfortable 4-1 winners against Norway in a friendly at the Cardiff City Stadium. Gareth Bale opened the scoring with a volley, followed by a curling effort from the current Welsh manager, Craig Bellamy. Norway pulled one back through Erik Huseklepp, but a late double from substitute Sam Vokes sealed a dominant Dragons' win.