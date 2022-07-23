'Waldrum should head home and never come near Super Falcons' - Fans react after Nigeria defeat to Zambia
Nigeria concluded the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations without bagging a medal after losing 1-0 to Zambia in the third-place play-off fixture at Stade Mohammed V on Friday.
An own goal by goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie, after failing to deal with a ferocious effort from Evarine Katongo, enabled the Copper Queens to clinch the bronze medal and hand the Super Falcons another defeat in the Morocco tournament.
The Super Falcons, who headed into the tournament as defending champions, had suffered a 2-1 defeat in their Group C opener against South Africa, before recovering to beat Botswana 2-0 and then hammer Burundi 4-0 to reach the quarter-finals.
They were drawn to face Cameroon in the last eight, whom they defeated 1-0 and then came up against hosts Morocco, who ended their march to the final after a 5-4 penalty shootout victory following a 1-1 draw in normal and extra-time.
The team's performance has elicited anger among a cross-section of fans on social media, who have called for the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to fire American coach Randy Waldrum with immediate effect and hire a local tactician for the job.
Below is how fans reacted to Nigeria's defeat against Zambia.
Another set of supporters have questioned how Nigeria will perform at the World Cup if Waldrum remains as the coach.
Meanwhile, the set of supporters blamed the 65-year-old's tactics for the Super Falcons' disastrous outing in Morocco.
While another admitted Nigeria's standards had gone down under Waldrum and NFF led by Amaju Pinnick.
Elsewhere, this supporter called on NFF to add Perpetual Nkwocha into the technical bench so as to assist Waldrum while another wants Florence Omagbemi to take charge of the team.
Nigeria will shift their focus to two friendly matches against USA in September. They will play the first match on September 3 at Children's Mercy Park before facing off again on September 7 at Audi Field.
On October 6, they will come up against Japan in another friendly at Misaki Park Stadium.
