Waldrum reveals why Super Falcons lost to Canada

Coach Randy Waldrum blamed lack of composure for Nigeria’s 2-0 defeat to Canada in Saturday’s international friendly.

Despite holding the hosts to a goalless first half at the BC Place in Vancouver, the Super Falcons leaked two second-half goals to end the game in defeat.

Jessie Fleming opened the scoring in the 51st minute and Vanessa Gilles doubled the hosts’ advantage in the 72nd minute.

Jordyn Huitema got a head on the ball, sending it into Gilles, who headed it in past Nigerian goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie.

Speaking after the game, the Nigerian handler praised his side’s performance while explaining where the reigning African queens got it wrong against Bev Priestman’s women.

“I think we’ve prepared them for the environment the good thing is we came to the US last June and played in the summer tournament there,” Waldrum told the media.

“Someone like Onome she’s played at five World Cups, so she’s got the experience.

“So we try to settle them down and stick to the game plan we have knowing they (Canada) were going to come out.

“I think we had a really good start to the game, we had a really composed start to the game.

“And I think that carried us at least through the first half until we lost a bit of that composure in the second half.”

The hosts were playing their first game at BC Place since November 2017 when the women's squad battled the United States of America to a 1-1 draw.

Regardless, the American is not coy about the importance of the high profile fixture.

“I think this will make us better. We had to play some young players as well,” he continued.

“You mentioned Asisat [Oshoala], we were also missing the likes of Vivian, Ohale at the back, so we can in some ways justify that wasn’t a full squad.

“For me, the girls feel right now that they can play with anyone in the world but we’re also smart enough to recognize that there are some areas we need to improve in before we’re going to be in that elite category.”

After the match, a ceremony was held to celebrate Stephanie Labbe and all the 22 players who won gold for Canada at Tokyo 2022 Olympics.