Wakaso's Alaves future uncertain amid transfer speculation
Ghana international Mubarak Wakaso could be leaving Spanish La Liga club Deportivo Alaves this summer, according to media reports.
Multiple reports, including from Futaa, say El Glorioso are likely to let go of the midfielder for a good price, with the 29-year-old's contract set to run out next year.
He joined the club on a three-year deal in 2017.
Reports say La Liga outfit Getafe are interested in signing Wakaso, who made 29 league appearances involving 18 starts last season.
Real Valladolid, according to speculation, are another possible destination for the Ghanaian.
He previously played for Granada, Las Palmas, Espanyol, Villarreal and Elche in Spain.
Outside Spain, he was once on the books of Russian outfit Rubin Kazan, Celtic in Scotland and Greek club Panathinaikos.
The Tamale-born was a member of Ghana's side which suffered a Round of 16 elimination at the recent Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.