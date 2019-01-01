Wakaso eyes Europa League qualification with Deportivo Alaves

The Ghana international is satisfied with his club's campaign so far in La Liga

Deportivo Alaves midfielder Wakaso Mubarak says they are aiming at picking one of the two Europa League slots to represent Spain next season.

El Glorioso began the campaign in a very bright fashion, reaching the second position on La Liga table at some point but gradually lost steam, dropping to seventh with 32 points, now on tie with Real Betis and Getafe who have better goal difference.

"To be honest, our minds were on surviving in the division when we started the league but the form we've shown in the season so far has changed our mindset," Wakaso was quoted as saying by Ghanaweb.

"We're now aiming at picking one of the Europa League slots. It has been a great season so far and we want to be in Europe to make the fans excited as they have always witnessed from other clubs every year," he added.

Wakaso has made 15 appearances so far, including 13 starts. He is yet to break his duck.