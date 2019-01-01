Wafu Cup: Shafiu assures Ghanaians of gold

The Black Stars skipper looks ahead to Sunday's tournament climax against the hosts

captain Mumuni Shafiu is in a bullish mood ahead of Sunday's championship showdown with .

The home-based Black Stars - the most successful team in the history of the competition with two titles and the current Cup holders - are set for an uphill task at Thies' Stade Lat-Dior as they come up against the tournament hosts.

Ghana come into the final on the back of a 3-1 win over Cote d'Ivoire in the final, a game decided by a Shafiu hat-trick.

“I believe in myself and my colleagues and I assure Ghanaians that we will bring the trophy home on Sunday," Shafiu said as reported by Footy-Ghana.

Ghana opened the tournament with a 1-0 triumph over Gambia in the play-off round before beating Burkina Faso 5-4 on penalties in the quarter-final to make the last four.

The Wafu Cup is contested by representative teams of the West African Football Union (Wafu).

Shafiu has recorded four goals so far in this year's competition.