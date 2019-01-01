Wafu Cup: Konadu lauds Ghana captain Mumuni

The Ashanti Gold forward set a new record by grabbing the tournament’s first ever hat-trick

coach Maxwell Konadu has heaped praise on his captain Shafiu Mumuni following the striker’s hat-trick which fired the Black Stars into the 2019 West Africa Football Union (Wafu) Cup final, after Tuesday’s 3-1 semi-final win over .

Mumuni struck once in the first half and twice after the break at Stade Lat Dior to seal a treble that saw defending champions Ghana set up a final date with hosts on Sunday.

It was a historic feat by the Ghana captain who grabbed the first-ever hat-trick in the history of the tournament.

“Our striker [Mumuni] is such a wonderful striker, he plays for , in the Caf Confederation Cup and he has a lot of experience, he’s been with the team for so long and he’s very experienced and that’s why we felt he should lead the team for this campaign, since we gave him the captaincy, he’s been a different player altogether,” Konadu told journalists.

“[Against the Ivory Coast] we tried to use long balls and use our wingers to penetrate. Our striker did well to get the goals to take us past the Ivory Coast.”

On Sunday, Ghana would be seeking a third successive Wafu title, having won the two previous editions.

The game against Senegal would be a rematch of the 2013 final where Ghana, then as hosts, overpowered the Teranga Lions 3-1 to be crowned champions.