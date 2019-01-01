Wafu Cup: Konadu aims to make Ghanaians happy against Senegal in the final

The Black Stars boss looks ahead to the tournament's climax against the hosts

coach Maxwell Konadu has set his sights on beating in the final of the to re-affirm their status as the West African powerhouse on Sunday.

The most successful team in the history of the tournament with two titles, the home-based Black Stars are set for a showdown with the hosts at Stade Lat-Dior in Thies.

Ghana's run to the final has come as a surprise to many considering the side's pre-tournament preparation challenges and a 1-0 home loss to Burkina Faso in a 2020 African Nations Championship (Chan) qualifier two weeks to kick-off.

"We have to thank the Ghanaian public for giving us their support," Konadu said in a Facebook video.

"We started this campaign two weeks ago and in our run-up to the competition, we lost to Burkina Faso which wasn't the best for our image but we did our best to rally the boys back, to motivate them and lift their spirit high.

"I think the loss [to Burkina Faso], although painful, told us a lot, that we needed to come here and fight it out.

"Yes we have made history but that is behind us now. We just want to go for the cup and make sure we make Ghanaians happy. We have to stay focused.

"That is what we want to do. Yes, if we win it, we will make history."

Ghana are defending champions of the tournament, the last triumph coming under Konadu when they hosted the competition two years ago.

The Black Stars had beaten Cote d'Ivoire 3-1 in the semi-final to make Sunday's final.

