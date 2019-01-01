Wafu Cup: Ghana coach Konadu on his team's title chances

The Black Stars coach shares his thoughts on their hope to win the regional tournament

coach Maxwell Konadu believes his outfit will have to do more than they did in 2017 to win this year's in .

The home-based Black Stars are on a mission to retain the title claimed on home soil, having reached the last four of this year's championship.

They beat Burkina Faso 5-4 on penalties in the quarter-final to set up a semi-final date with Cote d'Ivoire on Wednesday.

"It will be difficult [to lift the trophy in Senegal] even though we won the title two years ago," Konadu said as reported by Footyghana.

"This one [tournament] is more difficult.

“Football in Africa is growing year after year.

"Our first match we won 1-0, [and the ] second match 1-1. It tells you how difficult it is.”

Ghana's first match - a play-off tie - ended in a 1-0 triumph over Zambia.

The quarter-final finished with a 1-1 scoreline after normal time, consequently moving on to a penalty shootout.

The Wafu Cup is contested by representative teams of the West African Football Union (Wafu).

