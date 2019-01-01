Wafu Cup: Ghana captain Shafiu wins Golden Boot award

The striker's good scoring form in the quarter-final and the semi-final has been rewarded with a top prize

skipper Mumuni Shafiu finished the 2019 as the top scorer, claiming the Golden Boot award..

The striker failed to score in Sunday's final as the Black Stars lost to hosts on penalties, but four goals netted en route to the climax were enough to earn him the top prize at the regional tournament.

Shafiu opened his account in the quarter-final fixture with Burkina Faso, scoring to draw his outfit level in what ended a 1-1 stalemate in regulation time. The match was ultimately decided by penalties where Maxwell Konadu's outfit emerged victorious.

The 24-year-old continued his exploits in the semi-final with a magnificent hat-trick as the Black Stars beat Cote d'Ivoire 3-1 to make the final.

The treble was his third in recent times, having netted same in the Caf Confederation Cup and the Ghana Special Competition.

The Wafu Cup is contested by representative teams of the West African Football Union (Wafu).

