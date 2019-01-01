Wafu Cup of Nations: Ghana captain Shafiu talks tough ahead of Gambia opener

The striker talks about the Black Stars' chances at the regional tournament ahead of their first match

skipper Mumuni Shafiu believes the Black Stars are among the favourites to win this year's in .

The most successful team in the history of the competition with two titles, Maxwell Konadu's outfit are hoping to defend their cup won on home soil in 2017.

They begin their quest for a third trophy with a clash with Gambia at Stade Lat-Dior in Thies on Tuesday.

“We are well and self motivated coming into this Wafu [tournament], we'll make sure to maintain our champions status," Shafiu, who plays club football for said, he said as reported by Footballghana.

“People all around know about our team. The Senegalese have been saying we will be playing in the final with them because they know what we can do.

“I have hopes in my teammates. I strongly believe we will go far in this tournament. This is a different team all together.

“The mentally in camp is very positive. All we want is the support and prayers of Ghanaians and I believe with this, we will bring the trophy to Ghana."

The winners of Tuesday's fixture will secure a place in the quarter-final of the cup competition.

The Wafu Cup is contested by representative teams of the West African Football Union (Wafu).

