Wafu Cup: Asante Kotoko dominate Ghana's final tournament squad

The Black Stars team for the September 29 - October 13 championship in Senegal has been announced

Caf continental competition campaigners and have seven and four players respectively in 's final squad for the 2019 in .

Owing to a lack of competitive domestic action, Black Stars coach Maxwell Konadu has put faith in personnel of the Porcupine Warriors - who play in the - and the Miners - who feature in the Confederation Cup - to lead Ghana's quest for a third title.

Kotoko goalkeeper Felix Annan, a member of Ghana's squad at the (Afcon) in earlier this year, headlines the Kotoko contingent which also includes midfielder Justice Blay and striker Richard Arthur.

In-form AshGold frontman Mumuni Shafiu leads the club's party. 's Mohammed Alhassan, who made Ghana's provisional squad for Afcon 2019, and teammates Fatawu Mohammed, Benjamin Afutu as well as Joseph Esso are also on the roster for Senegal.

The home-based Black Stars, the most successful team in the history of the tournament with two titles, were originally due to face Gambia in their opening game on Sunday but the match has been rescheduled for Tuesday.

The Wafu Cup will be contested by representative teams of the West African Football Union (Wafu).

Full squad:

Goalkeepers: Felix Annan, Eric Ofori Antwi, Isaac Hagan

Defenders: Fatawu Mohammed, Issaka Mohammed, Yussif Ouattara, Moro Ibrahim, Mohammed Alhassan, Patrick Yeboah, Habib Mohammed

Midfielders: Benjamin Afutu, James Akominko, Abdul Latif Anabila, Emmanuel Gyamfi, Augustine Okrah, Appiah McCarthy, Justice Blay

Strikers: Prince Opoku Agyemang, Joseph Esso, Richard Arthur, Shafiu Mununi