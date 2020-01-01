Wafu B U20 Cup: Ghana goalkeeper Danlad reveals motivation ahead of Burkina Faso final

The Black Satellites No.1 looks ahead to Saturday's tournament climax

goalkeeper Danlad Ibrahim believes the team are inspired to win the ongoing Wafu B U20 Cup of Nations to crown the nation's successful recent general elections.

The Black Satellites are set to take on Burkina Faso in the final of the tournament in Benin following a 5-3 penalty shoot-out triumph over Niger in the last four.

The win on penalties, following a 0-0 draw after extra-time, also secured Abdul Karim Zito's outfit's qualification for the 2021 Africa U20 Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Mauritania.

Ghana went to the polls on December 7 where incumbent president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo was re-elected for a second term of office.

"Initially the very big task was to secure qualification to Mauritania and that has been attained,” goalkeeper Danlad told Wontumi TV.

“Now the next step is to fight hard and win the trophy for Ghana and the president [H. E.] Nana Addo. We recently had peaceful elections so we believe if we win the trophy and bring it home, it will add to the joy and peace already in the country.

“So the jubilation we had is now in the past but we have started to engage each other to work hard to bring the trophy to Ghana.

“Ghana is hungry for trophies so we want to deliver this one to Ghanaians."

Ghana opened the tournament in a three-team group with a 1-0 win over before succumbing 1-0 to Cote d'Ivoire in their last group game.

The opening day win, though, was enough to send the Black Satellites through to the next round.

“We came in for the qualification [to the 2021 U20 Afcon]. After securing that, we’re going to also fight for the cup,” Zito told Silver FM after Tuesday's win over Niger.

“Personally, I am okay with the qualification. But if we are also able to win the cup, that will be great.

“We are not going to relax in our pursuit for the ultimate, we will go all out [to win the trophy]."

Burkina Faso, meanwhile, handed Cote d'Ivoire a 4-1 defeat in the second semi-final game on Tuesday.