Wafu B Cup: Ghana U17 summon 40 players for camping

The Black Starlets are set to resume preparation for the upcoming sub-regional tournament

A group of 40 players have been called up for camping ahead of the 2020 Wafu Cup Cup of Nations in Benin.

The team will assemble at the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Technical Centre on September 15, according to a publication on the governing body's official website on Tuesday.

They will become the fourth Ghana national side to commence camping despite a standing ban on all contact sports, including football, due to the coronavirus pandemic. The male U20 team and the female U17 and U20 outfits are already in camp.

With the sub-regional championship set to serve as qualifiers for the 2021 Africa U17 Cup of Nations in , Ghana coach Ben Fokuo is hoping to leave no stone unturned in their preparations.

The African championship will, in turn, be used as qualifiers for the U17 World Cup later next year

The Black Starlets are eyeing a return to Afcon after missing out on the last gathering in .

They last appeared at the World Cup at 2017 when they exited the tournament at the quarter-final stage.

Full Squad:

Sylvester Antwi (Shooting Stars), Jonathan Nettey (Mighty Victory), Sylvester Amoako (Rences FC), Eugene Amankwa (Benab FC), Anastatius Satuh (Mboma FC), Shabu Yakubu (BYF), Zaidan Alhassan (New Edubiase), Kelven Afram (Banana FC), Philip Yankson ( FC), Osei Asibey Emm (Benab FC), Ebo Rubben (Cheetah FC), Emmanuel Adjetey (Wolf FC), Abdul Fataw Isshaku (Steadfast FC), Shaibu Abdullah (Siano SC), Benjamin Eshun (Liberty FC), Collins Boah (In God We Trust), Rafig Maffaw (Rences FC), Akuffo Daniel (Still Believe), Attah Amosh (Anokye Stars), Bright Tabi (Aboagya FC), David Gyamfi (Tema Youth), Samuel Obeng (Deportivo FC), Helbert Frimpong Addo (Young Kotoko), Muhideen Ibrahim (Samartex), Christopher Bonsu (Shooting Stars), Kelven Appiah (Asokwa Royals), Joshuah Fuseini (JMG Academy), Nurudeen Mohammed - Unistar Academy, Samuel Boakye (Cedar Stars), Alhassan Alhassan (Republicans FC), Gideon Majambe (Medeama SC), Abdul Salam (New Edubiase), Benard Boateng (Phonices FC), Robert Mensah (Semper F1 Academy), Benjamin Nyarko (Mountaineers FC), Emmanuel Nii Abbey (Banana FC), John Batigi (Red Lions), Majeed Maswod Abdul (Mighty Jets), Kenneth Mensah (Semper F1 Academy), Nick Adu Yeboah (Charity Stars FC)