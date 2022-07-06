Wafcon 2022 Wrap: Chitundu propels Zambia past Tunisia, Togo hold Cameroon

The Copper Queens secured their first win in Morocco while the Indomitable Lionesses put up a lethargic display against the Female Sparrowhawks

Zambia recorded a 1-0 victory over Tunisia in Wednesday’s Women’s Africa Cup of Nations fixture.

The Copper Queens had played out a 0-0 draw with Cameroon in their first Group B outing in Casablanca. Nonetheless, they pick their first win against the Carthage Eagles.

Avell Chitundu’s last-gasp effort separated both teams in the keenly contested encounter inside Stade Mohammed V.

Zambia dominated ball possession from the very blast of referee Maria Rivet’s whistle, and they had the first opportunity to open the scoring in the 29th minute - winning a penalty after Siomala Mapepa was fouled in the goal area by Rania Aouina.

Ochumba Lubandji stepped up to take the ensuing kick, albeit she ballooned the ball over the crossbar.

Four minutes before the half time break, the Tunisians thought they had won a penalty after the ball hit the hand of Rachael Zulu. After VAR check, it was adjudged that the ball struck the defender's abdominal area before unintentionally striking her hand.

In the second half, Bruce Mwape’s women continued to push for goals but that proved abortive as the North Africans put up a solid defensive display.

Seven minutes after the hour mark, Mapepa found the net after curling home a beautiful freekick, but the goal was chalked off for offside.

With the encounter looking to end on a no-winner, no vanquished note – Chitundu scored the winner by drilling home a close-range finish after she was set up by captain Grace Chanda.

Thanks to this result, the Zambians now lead Group B with 4 points, followed by Samir Landolsi’s Tunisia who have three points.

In the other Group C fixture, Cameroon played out a disappointing 1-1 draw with debutants Togo.

The Indomitable Lionesses attacked from the outset, but it was the Togolese who got a penalty in the 27th minute following a foul on Ange Gabrielle Bawou. Sabine Woedikou expertly converted the kick.

That lead lasted for just ten minutes thanks to a well-taken free-kick from Estelle Johnson for her first goal of Morocco 2022.

Cameroon had many scoring opportunities in the second half, but profligacy in front of goal cost them dearly against Kai Tomety’s Sparrow Hawks.

To fancy their chances of qualifying for the quarter-final, the Cameroonians must defeat Tunisia in their last match on July 9.