Wafcon 2022: When is the game between Nigeria and Cameroon and how can I watch?
Nigeria continue their bid for a record tenth Women’s Africa Cup of Nations crown with a crunch fixture against Cameroon in Morocco.
The Super Falcons pummelled Burundi 4-0 in their last Group C fixture with Uchenna Kanu netting a brace. Regardless, they finished as runners-up as South Africa maintained their 100% record after upstaging Botswana in Rabat.
After securing a victory and two draws in a zone that had Zambia, Tunisia, and Togo - Gabriel Zabo’s Indomitable Lionesses placed second in Group B.
Editors' Picks
- Caf Awards 2022: Mane, Salah, Mahrez and the nominees for each African category
- Pogba completes Juventus return as ex-Man Utd midfielder joins as a free transfer
- African Super League: Which giants could miss out?
- 'He's not on the market' - Klopp dismisses Liverpool move for Bellingham and rules out midfield signing this summer
However, they must negotiate their way past the reigning African champions if they are to qualify for the competition’s semi-finals – which will also guarantee them an automatic ticket to the 2023 Fifa Women’s World Cup to be co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand.
WHEN IS THE GAME?
The match between Nigeria and Cameroon is scheduled for 18:00 (West African Time) on Thursday, July 14.
WHAT CHANNELS CAN I WATCH THE GAME ON TV?
|Date
|Time
|Time (Nigeria)
|Match
|Channel
|14/7/22
|18:00 (WAT)
|6:00pm
|Nigeria vs Cameroon
|SuperSport
WHERE IS THE CLASH OF THE TITANS?
Stade Mohammed V, Casablanca
HOW CAN FANS GET INVOLVED?
GOAL will be providing comprehensive coverage, news, interviews and features of the showdown.
When is the game between Nigeria and Cameroon
Can Cameroon halt Super Falcons’ impressive run ?