Wafcon 2022: When is the game between Nigeria and Cameroon and how can I watch?

Nigeria continue their bid for a record tenth Women’s Africa Cup of Nations crown with a crunch fixture against Cameroon in Morocco.

The Super Falcons pummelled Burundi 4-0 in their last Group C fixture with Uchenna Kanu netting a brace. Regardless, they finished as runners-up as South Africa maintained their 100% record after upstaging Botswana in Rabat.

After securing a victory and two draws in a zone that had Zambia, Tunisia, and Togo - Gabriel Zabo’s Indomitable Lionesses placed second in Group B.

However, they must negotiate their way past the reigning African champions if they are to qualify for the competition’s semi-finals – which will also guarantee them an automatic ticket to the 2023 Fifa Women’s World Cup to be co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand.

WHEN IS THE GAME?

The match between Nigeria and Cameroon is scheduled for 18:00 (West African Time) on Thursday, July 14.

WHAT CHANNELS CAN I WATCH THE GAME ON TV?

Date Time Time (Nigeria) Match Channel 14/7/22 18:00 (WAT) 6:00pm Nigeria vs Cameroon SuperSport

WHERE IS THE CLASH OF THE TITANS?

Stade Mohammed V, Casablanca

HOW CAN FANS GET INVOLVED?

