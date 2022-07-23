Wafcon 2022: Morocco will impose their game against technical South Africa - Pedros

The hosts and Banyana Banyana will face off for the ultimate prize of the continental competition that started on July 2

Morocco head coach Reynald Pedros has stated the Atlas Lionesses will impose their game against South Africa in the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations final at Rabat's Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium on Saturday.

While claiming Banyana Banyana and Nigeria are the best teams in Africa, the tactician pointed out what distinguishes the Cosafa nation, whom they play against in the final of the 14th edition of Wafcon.

"They are the best team in Africa, along with Nigeria, but they have completely different characteristics. They are a team that plays good football, very technical," Pedros said.

"It will be a different style of play, a different opponent, but we are also here to impose our game and our style.

"All that I hope is that we win this final and that there is a show and a feast for the 50, 000 fans who will be there to enjoy themselves, and I hope it will be a great game."

The hosts are expected to be backed up by the majority of the 50,000 fans when they take on Desiree Ellis’ side on Saturday night.

"We have been working on this for more than a year," he said. "We arrive with some certainties and now we have to express it on the pitch. The enthusiasm of the public ensures we have to perform in every match with heart and desire.

"People can see that this team is ready to give everything for its country and its supporters. People have been coming to the stadium in huge numbers.

"If there was a stadium that seats 70, 000 people, it would have been full. These are due to the efforts of the Moroccan Federation and the players, and now we must continue and not stop there."

Pedros also stated he is not going to change his approach that had ensured the North Africans reached the ultimate stage of the competition.

"We're going to do exactly the same thing," the tactician concluded.

"We've worked the same way and we've changed nothing at all. We're good at what we are doing, and I don't see the point of changing anything."