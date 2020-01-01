Wafa have not been poor at home and are ready for Asante Kotoko - Narteh

The Academy Boys are in high spirits ahead of their welcome of the Porcupine Warriors in the Ghana Premier League

Wafa coach Prosper Nartey believes have no chance of walking away with a point in their Premier League encounter on Wednesday.

The Academy Boys are set to host the Porcupine Warriors in a matchweek eight clash at Wafa Sports Complex in Sogakope.

Wafa come into the midweek fixture on the back of disappointing home performances in their last two games, having lost 2-1 to Liberty Professionals and a 0-0 draw with .

“The fact that Hearts of Oak and Liberty Professionals took point and points respectively here at [Wafa Sports Complex] doesn’t mean we are poor at home," Narteh told Ashh FM.

“We didn’t utilise our chances in those two games but I can assure you our boys are ready for Asante Kotoko.

“Psychologically, my boys are okay and are determined to bring back the glory days to Sogakope.

“It’s unfortunate we’ve dropped five points in our last three games but I can tell you we are back on track.

“I expect all football-loving fans troop to Sogakope tomorrow and I can assure them of beautiful football tomorrow. Asante Kotoko is a big club, we accord them that respect but for the three points, it’s for us.”

Wafa currently occupy seventh position on the league table while Kotoko, who beat Hearts 2-1 in their last away fixture, sit two places above them.