Wa All Stars renamed to Legon Cities FC ahead of 2019-20 Ghana Premier League

The top flight outfit will, from the upcoming football season, play under a new identity

Premier League club Wa All Stars have been renamed as Legon Cities FC ahead of the commencement of the 2019-20 football season.

In a Ghana Football Association (GFA) letter seen by Goal, the league governing body confirmed it has approved a request by the club for a name change.

The outfit have since re-branded on social media as Legon Cities FC. They also have an all-new crest.

“We acknowledge receipt of a letter from Wa All Stars Football Club dated 23rd December, 2019 requesting for approval for change of your club’s name from Wa All Stars Football Club to Legon Cities Football Club," deputy general secretary Emmanuel Newton Dasoberi stated in a signed letter addressed to Legon Cities FC.

"The GFA also acknowledges receipts of documents on the change of name to Legon Cities Football Club (an incorporated company) from the Registrar General’s Department attached to your request submitted to the GFA under the Companies Act, 2019 (Act 992).

"Consequently, the GFA hereby approves the change of name from Wa All Stars Football Club to Legon Cities Football Club."

Wa All Stars have had to undergo re-branding following the takeover of the club by new owners - from former GFA president Kwesi Nyantakyi, who is serving an indefinite Fifa suspension from football for corruption last year.

Earlier, there were rumours the club had been re-named as Stallions FC.

Legon Cities, who won the Ghana Premier League in 2016, are set to begin their 2019-20 league season against Liberty Professionals away in Dansoman on Sunday.

