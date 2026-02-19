Goal.com
Live
Vitinha PSGGetty Images
Luca Dallolio

Vitinha's Jaw-Dropping Rise: from Wolves flop to PSG's ultimate boss – is this the greatest football glow-up ever?

The Portuguese maestro was once a bench-warmer at Molineux, now he's the first name on the team sheet for one of the world's biggest clubs.

In the EA Sports FC 26 Team of the Year discussions, PSG midfielder Vitinha stands out not only for his on-pitch brilliance but for his extraordinary journey from the fringes to the spotlight. Football content creator Luca Dallolio captured the essence perfectly in a compelling GOAL's FanZone clip.

“Vitinha is 100% in this team of the year, man,” Luca stated emphatically. “His arc as a footballer is one of the greatest I've seen, bro.

“From not playing at Wolves to being a starter in a treble-winning team at PSG, being the heartbeat of that team.

“I think you could make the case that he was PSG's most important player, not even midfielder, player in that squad,” he added. “(He) can dictate a game. He's technically gifted. He has goals to his game. He works so hard. He covers so much ground. He's a super complete midfielder. He can play in the six. He can play in the eight. He can play even in the 10.”

Luca's passionate breakdown leaves no doubt: Vitinha's transformation isn't just impressive, it's the kind of story that redefines what a career arc can look like in modern football.

Ligue 1
Paris Saint-Germain crest
Paris Saint-Germain
PSG
Metz crest
Metz
MET
Premier League
Crystal Palace crest
Crystal Palace
CRY
Wolverhampton Wanderers crest
Wolverhampton Wanderers
WOL
Advertisement

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

0