Vita Dani - Chennaiyin have suffered the most due to poor refereeing

The Chennaiyin FC owner hailed the club's fans for standing by the club during the tough times…

co-owner Vita Dani lambasted referee Umesh Bora and the overall standard of refereeing in (ISL) after the club’s match against on Thursday at the Marina Arena.

Speaking to Star Sports after the match, the Chennaiyin boss expressed her dissatisfaction over the refereeing in the league. She also mentioned that her team has been suffering the most this season due to poor refereeing.

“It was a very disappointing game because the general standard of refereeing is getting poorer. I am sure all teams are suffering from this, however, I think Chennaiyin FC are suffering the most. After working so hard we are not getting the results.”

Chennaiyin came agonisingly close to overturning a 0-3 deficit from the first half. They had pulled two goals back within the first 15 minutes of the second half but Goa scored a fourth in the 63rd minute.

Then Chennaiyin again came back into the game by scoring the third goal in the 90th minute but couldn’t muster an equaliser.

After the disappointing result in what was an engaging contest, Dani thanked the club's fans for their support despite the poor results.

“Our fans will stand by us I am sure. They have always stood by us and they are there for the team.”