Vita Club complete the signing of Mumuni from Aduana Stars

The winger has put pen to paper with The Black Dolphins after their first bid was rejected

Ghana Premier League winner Zakaria Mumuni has joined Congolese giants AS Vita Club in a three-year deal from Aduana Stars, the two clubs have announced.

Mumuni, 22, entered Vita Club's wishlist last season when Aduana participated in the Caf Confederation Cup. He caught the eye of coach Florent Ibenge who later showered praise on him.

The Black Dolphins' initial bid was rejected while Mumuni went to Europe for trials with Austrian Bundesliga club TSV Hartberg but could not land a deal.

"Zakaria Mumuni has joined AS Vita Club and we wish him the best of luck in Congo," Aduana's director of Communications Evans Oppong told Goal.

"He is a good and respectful player who gave his best to our club and achieved a lot here. We are very grateful to him and believe he will succeed at his new club," he added.

Mumuni, who began his career at Wafa Academy, joined Aduana in 2016. He was part of the Fire Club's squad that won the league title in 2016-17 season. He scored three goals in 11 games before the top-flight was truncated.