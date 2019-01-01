Why Virat Kohli rates Cristiano Ronaldo above Lionel Messi

The cricketing sensation has tipped Kylian Mbappe to take over the reins in the future...

The captain of the Indian national cricket team, Virat Kohli, feels that Cristiano Ronaldo is the most complete footballer he has ever seen.

Although he has also confessed his admiration for the Brazilian Ronaldo from the past generation of footballers, Kohli was nothing short of praises for the star.

"I saw [Luis] Ronaldo, ‘The Phenomenon’play and was totally blown away by his skill and ability on the ball. One of the greatest ever," he said in an interview with FIFA.com. " was amazing to watch," he added.

"[I have enjoyed watching] Ronaldo, Ronaldinho, Oliver Kahn, Luka Modric, [Andres] Iniesta, Xavi, Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. For me, Cristiano is above everyone else. His commitment and work ethic is unmatched. He wants it that bad – you can see it every game," Kohli continued.

"In my opinion, he (Cristiano Ronaldo) has taken on more challenges and succeeded at all of them. He's the most complete player I have seen and his work ethic, as I mentioned, is unmatched. He inspires people. I don't think many people do that. He's also a leader and I love that. Absolutely love it. He has amazing belief too."

Amongst the younger crop of footballers, Virat Kohli has tipped Kylian Mbappe to go on and become one of the best players in the world.

"Mbappe stands out for me. His sprint in the 2018 World Cup against is hard to forget. He's a beast and he will definitely be at the top of the pile for me. Absolutely top-class player," he asserted.