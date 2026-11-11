Vincent Kompany back at Bayern Munich training ground for the first time since shock collapse and hospitalisation

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Vincent Kompany has returned to Bayern Munich's training headquarters for the first time since his sudden and alarming collapse last month. The 40-year-old manager is continuing his recovery from meningeal irritation and a dislocated shoulder, though his exact return to the touchline remains unconfirmed.

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Kompany returns to Sabener Strasse

Kompany has made an emotional return to Bayern's training base for the first time since his sudden collapse on October 23. The 40-year-old manager was taken ill during a routine session with the club's second team, sparking immediate concern among staff and players.

Medical professionals subsequently diagnosed the Belgian coach with meningeal irritation following the frightening incident. This serious health scare has understandably forced him to step away from his duties, missing the Bavarians' last five matches across all competitions.

The club have now officially confirmed that their manager is firmly "on the road to recovery" after a challenging period. He will complete his ongoing rehabilitation in the familiar surroundings of the Sabener Strasse complex.

Managing a painful dislocated shoulder

Alongside the initial diagnosis of meningeal irritation, Kompany is also dealing with a painful physical setback. The manager reportedly suffered a dislocated shoulder when he fell to the turf during the training ground collapse.

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He was recently pictured arriving at the Sabener Strasse base with his arm supported in a sling as he begins his tailored physical rehabilitation programme. An official club statement offered reassurance to supporters, noting that the manager is making positive strides as he builds up his overall fitness.

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Sporting director Max Eberl has taken the lead on external communications, providing regular updates on Kompany's health status. The Bayern hierarchy are ensuring their head coach receives optimal medical support during this vulnerable time.

Danks steps up seamlessly

Aaron Danks has stepped up to lead the first team while Kompany focuses entirely on his recovery. The assistant coach has successfully navigated a remarkably challenging run of fixtures in the manager's enforced absence.

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Danks recently oversaw an impressive 2-0 victory against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League, showcasing tactical discipline on the European stage. He then guided the team to a hard-fought 2-2 draw against Borussia Dortmund in a highly anticipated top-of-the-table domestic clash.

These crucial results have kept the Bavarians firmly on track both domestically and in European competition. They currently sit top of the Bundesliga table, leading rivals Dortmund strictly on goal difference after a tense start to the campaign.

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Waiting for a touchline return

Despite Kompany's positive steps towards a full recovery, a definitive date for his official return to the dugout remains completely unconfirmed. The club medical staff will certainly not rush his rehabilitation process, prioritising his long-term health over immediate footballing needs.

The current international break provides a timely window for the manager to focus exclusively on his well-being without the relentless pressure of club fixtures. Danks is fully expected to continue leading first-team training sessions and tactical preparations in the meantime.

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Bayern return to Bundesliga action on Friday, November 20. They will host Koln at the Allianz Arena, hoping to secure three points and maintain their slender lead at the summit of the German top flight.