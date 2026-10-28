Vincent Kompany leaves hospital as Bayern Munich reveal the reason behind his frightening training ground collapse

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Vincent Kompany has been discharged from hospital, five days after collapsing at Bayern Munich's training ground on Friday. Max Eberl has now revealed that the head coach's condition was diagnosed as meningeal irritation, and while no timescale has been set for his return, Bayern's board member for sport is confident he will be back to full fitness very soon.

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Kompany's collapse caused by meningeal irritation

Kompany was discharged from hospital on Wednesday, five days after he took ill at the club's Säbener Strasse headquarters. According to The Athletic, he was watching a session involving Bayern's second team at the time, having suffered from a viral infection over the previous week.

Eberl has now clarified that Kompany's condition was diagnosed as meningeal irritation. Medical platform ebm.one describes meningism as inflammation or irritation of the meninges, the protective membranes that surround the brain and spinal cord, which occurs without the other features of meningitis.

Eberl confident Kompany will be back at 100 per cent

Speaking on Wednesday ahead of Bayern's DFB-Pokal clash with second-tier Magdeburg, Eberl said: "To be honest, he's doing well, considering the circumstances… I wouldn't say very well, but he's doing well. He was discharged from the hospital today. That's the biggest and best news for all of us."

He added: "They have found what it is: It's meningeal irritation that caused this incident on Friday. But I'm sure he'll be back at 100 per cent very soon, able to go home and do his rehab at home."

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Kompany admitted he did not listen to his body

Kompany had opened up about his illness after last Wednesday's 2-2 Champions League draw with Arsenal, telling Bild: "As a coach, you always want to do everything and accomplish what you can. I caught a pretty nasty virus last week, and of course I didn't listen to my body, so at some point it just said, 'Stop now!'"

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Alongside his infection, the former defender has also been nursing a hip injury that has impaired his mobility. In recent games against RB Leipzig and Arsenal, he made only occasional visits to his technical area, spending most of the time sitting in the dugout.

No timescale for Kompany's return as Dortmund clash looms

No timescale has been set for Kompany's return, which will depend on his recovery, and assistants Aaron Danks and Rene Maric will continue to lead the first team in his absence.

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After facing Magdeburg, Bayern host Borussia Dortmund on Saturday, with the two sides level on 17 points at the top of the Bundesliga, before a Champions League trip to Atletico Madrid three days later.



