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Villarreal have been forced to intervene after bizarre rumours began circulating regarding the health of former Arsenal winger Nicolas Pepe. The Yellow Submarine took the unusual step of releasing a formal statement to debunk claims that their star man suffered a serious eye injury by staring at a solar eclipse.

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How the solar eclipse rumours started

Speculation recently spread across social media after the 31-year-old Ivory Coast international appeared in La Liga wearing a face mask following an eye operation. Online posts suggested his medical issue stemmed from looking directly at the sun during Spain's solar eclipse in August.

Fuelling the narrative was a viral Snapchat clip, purportedly shared from Pepe's own account, showing the eclipse. The winger had previously been sidelined for five matches in October after undergoing the procedure before making his return to action.

Villarreal issue blunt denial over Pepe's surgery

Determined to shut down the speculation, the Spanish club addressed the reports directly. Villarreal made clear that the operation had been arranged well beforehand and had nothing to do with the August event.

"Villarreal CF, in response to reports published in various media outlets recently, clarifies that it is completely false that Nicolas Pepe's eye surgery has any connection to viewing the solar eclipse," the club stated.

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"The surgery had been scheduled in advance for reasons entirely unrelated to this event. The club urges accuracy and responsibility when reporting on matters related to its players' health."

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Pepe's path from Arsenal record signing to La Liga

Pepe has spent the past two years competing in Spain's top flight, having joined Villarreal following a spell in Turkey with Trabzonspor.

Before moving to Spain, the winger endured a torrid stint at Arsenal after sealing a then-club-record £72 million switch from Ligue 1 side Lille in the summer of 2019. Unable to live up to his price tag, he scored just 27 goals across 112 appearances for the Gunners before heading out on loan and eventually leaving on a free transfer.

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Rebuilding match action after Barcelona setback

Following his five-game absence in October, Pepe is working his way back into the fold for Villarreal. He featured as a 75th-minute substitute during the Yellow Submarine's recent 3-2 defeat against Barcelona.

Villarreal will also be looking to respond on the pitch after letting a strong start slip against the La Liga champions, having raced into a two-goal lead inside seven minutes before conceding during a 10-minute second-half blitz.