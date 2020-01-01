Vilakazi: Banyana Banyana defender joins Boho, Asantewaa and Guehai at Logrono

The 31-year-old will make a return to Europe since she parted ways with Lithuanian side Gintra Universitetas last summer

Spanish side Logrono have completed the signing of defender Nothando Vilakazi for the 2019-20 season.

The Primera Iberdrola outfit captured the Banyana Banyana star from the Sasol Women's League side Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) ladies, who she helped to claim the domestic crown in 2019.

The 31-year-old enjoyed stints at Moroka Swallows, Palace Super Falcons and TUT ladies in South Africa before getting her first professional spell with Lithuanian side Gintra Universitetas in 2019.



At Gintra, the South Africa international enjoyed a fine though short spell, scoring three goals in eight games, including in the 2019 Amber Cup champions triumph for Rimantas Viktoravicius's team.

At international level, Vilakazi has been a regular face for Banyana since 2007 as she featured at the London 2012 and Rio 2016 Olympic Games and at four African Women's Cup of Nations.

Following her announcement, she becomes the sixth to join Gerardo León's side during the summer window, after Olga García, Paloma Tajonar, Julie Tavlo, Inés Juan Altamira and Marta Cazalla.

Vilakazi's signing further confirmed the determination of Leon to challenge for glory in the 2020-21 season, having finished seventh and reached the Spanish Women's Cup semi-final last season.

Her arrival also swells the number of Africans on the books of the club to four as she will team up with Equatorial Guinea's Jade Boho, 's Grace Asantewaa and Cote d'Ivoire's Ida Guehai.

She also becomes the third South African woman to join a Spanish top-flight outfit after the stints of Ode Fulutudilu and Jermaine Seoposenwe with Malaga and respectively.

On her second sojourn in Europe, 'Vivo' as nicknamed, will aim to impress and inspire her side to success when the 2020-2021 season gets underway.