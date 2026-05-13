Video: Vingada tells Koora: "The Zizo deal isn't a failure, and this is why his form has dipped."

Portuguese coach Nelo Vingada, former Zamalek manager and ex-technical director of the Egyptian Football Association, expects Al Ahly winger Ahmed Mostafa "Zizo" to rediscover his best form next season.

He joined Al Ahly last summer on a high-profile transfer after his Zamalek contract expired, yet his form has not matched his earlier displays at the White Castle.

In 31 appearances across all competitions for Al Ahly, he has contributed five goals and ten assists.

Asked whether he considered Zizo a "failed signing" given that he had failed to meet Al Ahly fans' expectations, Vingada rejected the label and underlined the international star's value.

In an interview with Koora to be published later, Vingada said, "What happened with Zizo sometimes happens to players in different leagues and countries. When someone moves from one club to its traditional rival, the atmosphere and circumstances inevitably change."

The manager, who won the league title with Zamalek in the 2003–2004 season, added, "Of course, there are examples of players who moved from Zamalek to Al Ahly or vice versa and maintained their high standard, but sometimes things like this happen too."

The 73-year-old Portuguese coach continued, "I'm sure Zizo is a brilliant player; he had some amazing seasons with Zamalek and put in some strong performances for the Egyptian national team. He really is an excellent player."

On the cause of his dip in form, he explained, "Sometimes it's about how you adapt and cope with the pressure from the fans, and that's not easy. But I believe that after this season he'll get past this phase, and that will be good for him personally and for Egyptian football if he returns to the level he showed with Zamalek."