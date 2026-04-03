Video: The referee who angered Ronaldo twice takes charge of the Al-Nassr vs Al-Najma match

The Saudi Roshen League Association has announced the referees for Friday’s matches in the 27th round of the competition.

The standout fixture of the day will be the clash between leaders Al-Nassr and bottom-of-the-table Al-Najma at Al-Awal Park.

The League has appointed Saudi referee Abdullah Al-Shehri to officiate the match, assisted by Saad Al-Shabrami and Hassan Al-Salam as assistant referees, Abdullah Al-Owaidan as the fourth official, and Raed Al-Zahrani as the video assistant referee, assisted by Mufarrah Al-Hassan.

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Referee Abdullah Al-Shehri has had notable encounters with Al-Nassr captain Cristiano Ronaldo, before facing him again in the Al-Najma match, having provoked his intense anger on two occasions during the current season.

It all began on Saturday 18 October, when Al-Nassr hosted Al-Fateh at Al-Awal Park Stadium in the fifth round of the Roshen League, a match that ended in a 5-1 victory for “Al-Alamy”.

Ronaldo was furious with the Saudi referee during that match after he blew his whistle to call offside against Al-Fateh, whilst the ball was heading towards the Portuguese star on a counter-attack.

Around 20 days later, specifically on Saturday 8 November, Al-Shahri refereed another Al-Nassr match, which they won 3-1 against Neom at King Khalid Sports City Stadium in Tabuk, as part of the eighth round fixtures.

The match saw strong protests from Ronaldo against the Saudi referee after the end of the first half, as he went to discuss one of his decisions with him, before mocking him by saying: “Well done, well done, you’re doing a very good job.”

Ronaldo is set to face Al-Shahri once again this Friday in his first match since recovering from the injury that kept him out of Al-Nassr’s line-up for the past month, following their 3-1 victory over Al-Fayha in the 24th round of the Roshen League.