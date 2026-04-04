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Video technology spares Barcelona the fate of Atlético Madrid

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona
Atletico Madrid
Barcelona
LaLiga
Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid
Champions League
G. Martin
Mallorca vs Real Madrid
Mallorca
Real Madrid
Real Madrid vs Girona
Girona
Spain

Atlético played the second half with a man down

Barcelona were on the verge of starting the second half of their match against Atlético Madrid on Saturday at the Metropolitano Stadium, in the 30th round of La Liga, a man down, when the referee showed a red card to the Catalan side’s defender, Gerard Martín, in the 46th minute.

The referee showed the young defender a straight red card following a heavy challenge in midfield, in which he struck Atlético player Tiago Almada on the leg.

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However, the referee reversed his decision after reviewing the incident via video technology, which showed that Martin had struck the ball first, before making contact with his opponent’s foot.

The referee rescinded the red card he had shown the Barça player, settling for a yellow card instead.

Rojo Blancos player Nico González had been sent off before the end of the first half.

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