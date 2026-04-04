Liverpool star Mohamed Salah has added to his team’s frustration in their current FA Cup quarter-final clash with Manchester City.

The Reds are currently trailing Manchester City by four goals, bringing manager Arne Slot’s side closer to an exit from the competition.

Liverpool were awarded a penalty in the 65th minute of the match, which Salah stepped up to take, but Manchester City goalkeeper Trafford managed to save it.



Salah has announced that he will leave Liverpool at the end of the current season, despite his contract with the Reds running until the summer of 2027.

It is worth noting that Liverpool have fallen out of contention for the Premier League title this season, have been knocked out of the EFL Cup, and are now looking to defend their chances of winning the FA Cup and the Champions League.



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