Video: Saad Al-Shehri’s first comments on taking over from Renard as Saudi Arabia manager

Saad Al-Shehri, head coach of Al-Ittifaq, has commented for the first time on reports linking him with the role of manager of the Saudi national team in the coming period, succeeding French coach Hervé Renard.

Some reports had suggested the possibility of Renard being sacked before the start of the 2026 World Cup in the USA, Canada and Mexico, given the recent decline in the ‘Green Falcons’ results and form, with several names being put forward as his successor, including Saad Al-Shehri.

Al-Shehri said on Saturday, in comments made at a press conference ahead of the Al-Qadisiyah match in the Roshen League, as reported by the Saudi newspaper “Al-Sharq Al-Awsat”: “I have not received any request to lead the Saudi national team in the coming period.”

He added: “There is something important I must say, which is that I will not allow anyone to spread false information that undermines my patriotism and my commitment to my national team; I am at his disposal at any moment.”

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He explained: “There have been reports circulating that I have refused to coach the Saudi national team, and this is completely untrue. However, the national team coach is in place, and we all support him and the national team players so that they can perform well at the World Cup.”

He concluded: “I am currently focusing on Al-Ittifaq, but if my country needs me anywhere, in any capacity, I am always ready and willing to serve my country.”

Regarding the Saudi national team’s recent decline, and whether it was due to a lack of involvement from local players, he replied: “It is not possible to pinpoint the exact cause of the problem, but I won the Asian Cup and qualified for the Olympics with the Olympic team under the same circumstances.”

He added: “The players didn’t feature as frequently as they do now, but they are now training with eight top-level foreign players, so it’s impossible to pinpoint the exact cause of the problem, especially as the Saudi national team has previously qualified for the 2018 and 2022 World Cups on merit.”

He concluded: “It is true that we have not won any tournaments, but this is due to the strength of the competition; there are strong teams that have not won the Asian Cup, so one cannot judge definitively, especially as the Saudi national team has achieved some successes recently, including qualifying for the World Cup.”