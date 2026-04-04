Video: More than just a snapshot… A fan’s outcry puts Renard back in the firing line

Hervé Renard, the French manager of the Saudi national team, found himself in an unexpected situation whilst attending the Al-Nassr vs Al-Najma match, after receiving an unexpected blow from a fan in the stands during the match, which was part of the 27th round of the Roshen Professional League.

The French coach had come in for the brunt of the criticism in recent days, following the Saudi national team’s defeats to Egypt and Serbia, with reports circulating that he had been sacked from his role with the ‘Green Falcons’, before the Football Federation denied the rumours.

Renard was in the stands at Al-Awal Park Stadium to watch the Al-Nassr vs Al-Najma match, but he was approached by a fan who went up to him and continued to berate him for several minutes, leaving the French coach visibly embarrassed.

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It appears the French coach was unable to offer any explanation to the fan and merely offered a sheepish smile, before the fan returned to his seat.

After the criticism had died down, it flared up once more, as the fan’s outburst caused the social media platform ‘X’ to explode with comments attacking Renard and the Football Association.



