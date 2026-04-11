Video: Led by Salah, Liverpool keep their European hopes alive with a win over Fulham

Egyptian star Mohamed Salah inspired Liverpool to a 2-0 win over visitors Fulham on Saturday at Anfield in the Premier League’s 32nd round.

The win keeps Liverpool’s Champions League hopes alive, lifting them to 52 points and fifth place, while Fulham stay on 44 points in 11th.

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Liverpool opened the scoring through young English forward Rio Nguemoh in the 36th minute.

Just four minutes later, the Egyptian Pharaoh doubled the Reds’ advantage with a superb first-time strike into the far corner.

Salah departed to a standing ovation in the 90th minute, having once again underlined his status as a Liverpool talisman.

Liverpool are now focusing on next Tuesday’s second-leg clash at Anfield against Paris Saint-Germain, who won the first leg 2-0 at the Parc des Princes.



