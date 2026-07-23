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San Jose Earthquakes v Orlando City SCGetty Images Sport
Abobakr El Mokadem

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Video: Griezmann begins his MLS journey in the best possible way

San Jose Earthquakes vs Orlando City
San Jose Earthquakes
Orlando City
Major League Soccer
A. Griezmann
US
France

He played as a starter in his first match.

Antoine Griezmann could not have asked for a better start to life in Major League Soccer.

The 35-year-old France striker made his MLS bow and marked it with a goal in Orlando City's emphatic 4-0 demolition of San Jose Earthquakes.

That strike carried extra weight. It was the 300th club goal of Griezmann's career.

 Handed a start by Argentine coach Martin Perlman, the Frenchman lasted the full 90 minutes and made it 3-0 in the 48th minute.

Slovenian defender David Brekalo, Colombian Ivan Angulo and Paraguayan Brian Ojeda rounded off the rout.

Major League Soccer
Orlando City crest
Orlando City
ORL
Nashville SC crest
Nashville SC
NSC
Major League Soccer
San Jose Earthquakes crest
San Jose Earthquakes
SJE
LA Galaxy crest
LA Galaxy
LAG

Victory lifts Orlando City to tenth in the East on 17 points, just two adrift of the play-off places currently held by DC United.



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