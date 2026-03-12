Goal.com
VIDEO: Ex-Newcastle star Dwight Gayle discusses bouncing back from being released by Arsenal, idolising 'mentality monster' Cristiano Ronaldo & more in Beast Mode On Podcast

Former Crystal Palace and Newcastle United striker Dwight Gayle is the latest guest on the Beast Mode On Podcast, where he discusses his journey from non-league to the Premier League after being let go by Arsenal as a youngster. Now 36, Gayle looks back at idolising David Beckham and Cristiano Ronaldo, why it never clicked with Tony Pulis and much more.

