Goal.com
Live
Al Nassr v Al Najmah: Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport
GOAL

Translated by

Video: Al-Nasr beat Al-Najma in 86 seconds

Al Nassr FC vs Al Najma
Al Nassr FC
Al Najma
Saudi Pro League
S. Mane
A. Al-Hamdan
Saudi Arabia
Senegal

Al-Alamy destroys the opposition

Al-Nasr decided to punish their visitors Al-Najma by scoring two superb goals in just 86 seconds of the match between the two sides this Friday evening, in Round 27 of the Roshen League.

Al-Najma had taken the lead in the 44th minute of the first half through Rakan Rajeh, who received a superb pass inside the penalty area and slotted it home.

However, Al-Nasr decided to punish the visitors in just 86 seconds, with Abdullah Al-Hamdan equalising in the eighth minute of stoppage time.

This is Al-Hamdan’s fourth goal for Al-Nassr across all competitions, comprising three in the Roshen League and a solitary goal in the AFC Champions League 2.

Saudi Pro League
Al Najma crest
Al Najma
ANA
Neom SC crest
Neom SC
NEO
Saudi Pro League
Al Akhdoud crest
Al Akhdoud
ALA
Al Nassr FC crest
Al Nassr FC
ALN

Read also... Amid the fans’ chants... Refereeing expert settles the controversy over the validity of Diaby’s sending-off

Senegalese star Sadio Mané returned to score a superb goal with a rocket of a shot, cutting in from the left and firing the ball into the net less than a minute later.

Mané rediscovered his scoring touch after a 34-day absence, his last goal having come in the match against Al-Fayha on 28 February.

Advertisement

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting